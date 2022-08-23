Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing more than a week.

Authorities are asking the public’s help finding 33-year-old Brittany Denise Baker, who has not been seen since Aug. 13. The sheriff’s office says her last contact with her mother or grandmother was in the 1200 block of Highway 31 North.

She was last seen driving a silver 2001 Toyota Avalon XL with Alabama tag 4678BD4 around Ann Street in Montgomery.

Baker is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts should contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.

