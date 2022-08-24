2 charged in weekend Montgomery homicide
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced two arrests in connection to a homicide investigation from the weekend.
Quindarrius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, are charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Gabriel Willis. Streeter and Spell were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $1.5 million bail.
The motive was not released.
Willis was found fatally shot in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday.
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.