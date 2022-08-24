2 charged in weekend Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced two arrests in connection to a homicide investigation from the weekend.

Quindarrius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, are charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Gabriel Willis. Streeter and Spell were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $1.5 million bail.

The motive was not released.

Willis was found fatally shot in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

