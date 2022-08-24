After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public School’s system website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events.

In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:

All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older for the entire game

The parent or guardian must have photo identification

There should be no more than four children under the supervision of each parent or guardian

All attendees are expected to follow all rules of the facilities where the athletic event is being held

Those who fail to follow the rules of the facility may be escorted off the premises

If law enforcement present observe any rules being broken, offenders may be subject to arrest and prose

The letter and rules come after a series of fights broke out at the Lanier vs. Lee football game Saturday. The letter goes on to say that “together, we will create a positive image for visiting fans and a safe environment for students, staff, and community members”.

You can read the full letter from the superintendent here.

