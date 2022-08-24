Advertise
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events

In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public School’s system website, Superintendent Melvin...
In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public School’s system website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public School’s system website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events.

In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:

  • All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older for the entire game
  • The parent or guardian must have photo identification
  • There should be no more than four children under the supervision of each parent or guardian
  • All attendees are expected to follow all rules of the facilities where the athletic event is being held
  • Those who fail to follow the rules of the facility may be escorted off the premises
  • If law enforcement present observe any rules being broken, offenders may be subject to arrest and prose

The letter and rules come after a series of fights broke out at the Lanier vs. Lee football game Saturday. The letter goes on to say that “together, we will create a positive image for visiting fans and a safe environment for students, staff, and community members”.

You can read the full letter from the superintendent here.

