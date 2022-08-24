Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama AG: Prosecuting scammers remains legal challenge

The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve...
The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the harsh reality is many of criminals get away unscathed.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the harsh reality is many of criminals get away unscathed.

“Those who engage in this behavior typically do not live in the jurisdiction of the state of Alabama,” Marshall said. “Many of them don’t live in the continental United States.”

That makes it incredibly difficult for law enforcement to recover the victim’s money and to hold these culprits accountable.

“The ability to prevent it from taking place to begin with is the key component for us in trying to make sure that people don’t fall victims to these crimes,” he said.

Crooks are calling people, pretending to be government agencies. They may ask you for money and threaten to arrest you.

Scammers are also calling grandparents, claiming their grandchild is in jail and requesting their bail be paid. Marshall explained these calls are fraudulent and prey on vulnerable people.

The attorney general’s office is taking action through its Consumer Protection Division. People can submit a complaint form online for help from a consumer specialist. You can also call 1-800-392-5658 or 334-242-7335.

Right now, the attorney general says they are receiving 15 to 20 calls a week.

“Individuals who are calling to tell us really sad stories of where they have become the victim of fraud,” Marshall said.

If you see money moving out of your bank account, Marshall recommends contacting your bank immediately then filling out a police report.

If you have already given away private information, like your social security number, the attorney general says to submit a fraud report to the Federal Trade Commission to be put on a national registry.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse
Several fights broke out at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit against Troy University, a former teammate...
Ex-Troy athlete files sexual harassment, bullying lawsuit
Montgomery police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Aug. 21, 2022.
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday

Latest News

RSV rates were low last year, due to social distancing and mask wearing, but that has since...
ADPH watching RSV cases closely
American Red Cross Honors Gary Thomas for Saving Life
‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training
.
Montgomery Area Food Bank introduces new CEO
.
Public policy expert weighs in on Gov. Ivey's health rumors, response