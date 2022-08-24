Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old out of Austin, Texas

Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker after she went missing on Aug. 23 out of...
Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker after she went missing on Aug. 23 out of Austin, Texas. Her whereabouts are unknown.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl believed to have been abducted and may be in immediate danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sailor Tucker, who was last seen in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 23 at about 8 p.m., according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Sailor is described to be about 2 feet and 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 25 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a mermaid design and teal shorts.

Her possible whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to NCMEC. Authorities also reported the suspect in her disappearance is unknown.

Sailor is believed to be in immediate or grave danger and is possibly the passenger in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Austin Police Department at (512)974-5250.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse
Several fights broke out at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
2 including teen charged in weekend homicide investigation
Brittany Denise Baker has been reported missing in Autauga County.
Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County
Montgomery police say a vehicle fleeing officers struck an occupied residence in the 1600 block...
MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home

Latest News

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
SEC regulators question Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts
Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is...
Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day