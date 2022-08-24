Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Amendment on November ballot needed for broadband expansion, county leaders say

By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - County leaders gathered in Orange Beach this week for their annual convention. This is the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s first in-person convention without COVID-19 precautions.

Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the association, says leaders are focused on moving their counties forward in a post-pandemic environment.

“Better access, whether it’s virtually, whether it’s making adjustments in the times that we meet, utilizing social media better,” said Brasfield.

Brasfield’s examples require internet access as broadband expansion continues to be a priority for county leaders.

“Counties can evaluate perhaps using some of their ARPA money to supplement the expansion of broadband into areas that will not be covered by the state’s program,” said Brasfield.

Counties received over $954 million in ARPA funding. To continue using funds for broadband expansion, Brasfield says voters need to take action.

“There is a small constitutional problem with counties being able to give this funding directly to businesses,” he said.

He says if people vote yes for Amendment Two on November’s ballot, counties will be able to provide funding directly.

“We’re probably looking shortly around the beginning of 2023, to have that authority in hand from the constitutional amendment, assuming it’s ratified, and get getting ready to start with that with the process at that point,” said Brasfield.

There is a state program in the works to provide more money for broadband expansion. That timeline has an end date of 2026.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse
Several fights broke out at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
Ja’Kaleb Spell and a 16-year-old are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
2 including teen charged in weekend homicide investigation
Brittany Denise Baker has been reported missing in Autauga County.
Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County
Hamlet was officially charged for the crime spree and taken to the Montgomery County Detention...
Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree

Latest News

Baumhower’s Victory Grille will be built in Troy on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix.
Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy
State leaders react to Biden's plan to forgive some federal student loans
State leaders react to Biden's plan to forgive some federal student loans
Amendment on November ballot needed for broadband expansion, county leaders say
Amendment on November ballot needed for broadband expansion, county leaders say
How Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could impact the midterms
How Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could impact the midterms