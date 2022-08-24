Advertise
Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy

By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower’s that will be on the same level of the Tuscaloosa location.

“There are very few people who can come up with $4.6 million to invest and generate the kind of sales that they can.” said Reeves.

The city has agreed to reimburse the development company up to $127,000 if any issues arise while creating a direct road to the restaurant, as well as a new sewer and water system.

“We believe the lot’s going to be fine and there won’t be any issues, but instead of having to come back after the fact and work through that, we just agreed to give them an allowance if the geotechnical or anything came up,” said Reeves.

Reeves said the city of Troy lives off its small businesses. He said this will only help bring more people to them.

“I think a rise in tide floats all boats, and I think the more that we can grow, the better off we will be,” said Reeves.

This will be the chain’s 10th location.

