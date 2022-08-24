Dothan government scandal detailed in email

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two city of Dothan supervisors are among five employees who either lost their job or were reprimanded for their role in a multi-million dollar feeding program that is now a criminal investigation.

An internal email penned by Dothan Personnel Director Delvick McKay and obtained by News 4 details allegations of misconduct by those who the city trusted to operate an above-board feeding program that provided meals to children from low-income families.

Program coordinator Stephanie Wingfield received the harshest punishment—termination.

McKay claims she directed workers under her supervision to rig paperwork needed for the city to be reimbursed for the meals.

Those three low-level employees were disciplined, but allowed to keep their jobs, McKay said

However, a top official was suspended and plans to retire amid the scandal.

Roy Kitts, Wingfield’s boss, failed to take responsibility for the feeding program though he had been warned to do so, per McKay’s email.

Kitts has been employed by the city of Dothan for about 30 years.

Not mentioned in McKay’s email are allegations that Wingfield also rigged bids by disclosing to one restaurant the bid of another to provide meals.

Breakfast at Tammie’s ultimately received the bid worth $263,000 annually until federal COVID dollars injected millions into the feeding initiative.

Over about two years, Tammie’s received towards $3 million.

The FBI took over a criminal investigation of the matter last week, according to multiple sources.

McKay’s email appears to have been sent on or about July 28.

News 4 obtained the email after the city rejected requests to make the information about those disciplined in the taxpayer funded scandal public.

