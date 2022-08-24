Man arrested in woman’s 2021 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a June 1, 2021 Montgomery homicide, the police department has confirmed.

Jamichael Davis, 22, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Tati’ana Mollette, 20, also of Montgomery.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on May 30 on Golden Gate Drive, according to court documents. Mollette, sitting in the rear passenger seat of her vehicle, was shot in the head. She died from her injuries two days later.

A motive for the homicide remains unknown at this time as the investigation continues.

Davis was arrested Tuesday by agents with the United States Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The suspect is being held without bail on a charge of capital murder of a person inside a vehicle from outside a vehicle.

According to court documents, Mollette was sitting in the rear passenger seat of her vehicle when Davis allegedly shot her in the head, killing her.

