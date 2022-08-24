Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex.

According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree.

The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to Cooper. The fire damaged a two-story apartment complex.

Google maps show the Cyprus Court Apartment complex is located in this area.

During an interview with fire investigators, Cooper said Gunn admitted to setting the fire.

After his arrest, Gunn was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. A bail amount is unknown at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.