Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing over two-dozen charges following a crime spree across the city of Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, Al-Qadeer Hamlet is facing 23 counts of burglary third degree, four counts of theft of property, and escape.

Court documents indicate Hamlet targeted 23 businesses, taking money or items in at least 16 locations, valuing more than $21,000.

Police say the crime spree lasted over three months between May 11th and Aug. 18th.

Here is a map showing all the locations. What you see on each point is the date and number of businesses at that location burglarized at the same time ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

According to court records, some of the places burglarized include Hibachi Sushi, Ligers Bakery, Plant Bae, Boost Mobile, Sheer Experience and Little Mountain Nursery, among others.

WSFA 12 News covered two of the burglaries involved in the crime spree.

At Bibb Street Pizza Company, located downtown, the suspect reportedly climbed onto the roof of the building and broke in through a window. They then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, leaving serious damage.

In another case, several businesses, including Tea Town in the Festival Plaza, were burglarized just days after officially opening. Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store scattered about and holes in the wall.

While in custody for the burglary charges, court records show Hamlet managed to escape. An affidavit says that while in custody inside an interview room at the Montgomery Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Hamlet escaped handcuffs and climbed into the facility’s ceiling. He was later found in the ceiling above the exit door.

Hamlet was officially charged for the crime spree and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under bail of $432,000.

