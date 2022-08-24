Advertise
Mentor discusses teen violence following fights at high school football game

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rash of fights at a football game Saturday in Montgomery, one woman believes there is a deeper issue in teens that can’t be solved with curfews and policies alone.

Debra Caldwell, executive director of Dutchess Diva and Gents Youth Club, works closely with MPS students daily. She believes part of the reason is that they aren’t receiving enough attention from their loved ones at home.

“I think they are missing a lot of love,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell mentioned the community plays a big part in a child’s life, saying it takes a village to raise them.

“We as individuals got to stop turning a blind eye. We got to look and deal with the problem head on,” she said. “We know that this is happening. We know that this exists.

She added another problem is that youth have been easily influenced by social media, saying they are more insecure about their appearance.

By teaching youth self-confidence, the mentor thinks can help them not resort to violence when dealing with conflict.

“They’ll have more to look forward to than to give into negativity,” she said. “Teach them how to stand up to a bully without actually unnecessarily putting your hands on somebody or invading somebody’s space.”

