Sexual Torture charges land Henry County man behind bars

Complaint documents accuse the Abbeville man of obscene actions on a victim 12-years-old or younger.
An Abbeville man has been arrested on sexual torture charges
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A man in Henry County is behind bars and faces sexual torture charges, according to a complaint document obtained by News 4.

According to the document filed in the Henry County District Court, 33-year-old Mark Junior Richards of Abbeville is accused of sexual torture of a person 12-years-old or younger.

The accused events happened between March and July 2022.

The complaint filed against Richards was filed on August 16, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with felony sexual torture/abuse.

Richards is currently booked in the Henry County Jail on an $180,000 bond.

2022 Fraud Summit happening today in Montgomery
Sketch the Sky winner Aug. 25: Samiya Fluker
WSFA sponsoring 2022 Fraud Summit
The city of Montgomery will be hosting a fraud summit to help protect people from all kinds of...
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date