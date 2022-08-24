Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wet pattern continuing for Central AL

The chance of rain does come down Friday and this weekend
More gray and rainy weather
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An unseasonably wet pattern will dictate the rest of the workweek thanks to a stalled out boundary to our north. With its proximity to Central Alabama and an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture streaming in there will be no shortage of rain showers and some storms.

High rain chances continue through the rest of the workweek.
High rain chances continue through the rest of the workweek.(WSFA 12 News)

A lot of what falls will be shower activity. There will be heavier downpours and some thunderstorms mixed in, yes, but a majority of what we see will be light to moderate rain.

Not every moment will be wet, but even when it’s not actively raining it will likely be gray, very muggy and pretty damp. Not the best week to get yardwork, gardening or outdoor activities done.

Tropical humidity levels stay put.
Tropical humidity levels stay put.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will struggle due to the elevated rain chances and considerable cloud cover. Highs will get a few degrees above 80 today and tomorrow. That’s 10+ degrees below the normal high of 93 degrees this time of year.

Rain and storm chances continue this weekend into next week. However, the boundary that will be plaguing us this week will effectively fizzle out. That means less in the way of rain coverage.

Temperatures slowly come up heading into the weekend.
Temperatures slowly come up heading into the weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

It won’t be dry, but the chance of rain and thunderstorms should be around 40% beginning Saturday. With the lower chance of rain, afternoon high temperatures will come up a bit into the middle and upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

For those wondering about the inactive hurricane season in the Atlantic, there are still no legitimate tropical threats in the near-term forecast. A named storm is unlikely to form in the next week. Only time will tell how much the season will pick up, but it is forecast to be an above normal season still.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse
Several fights broke out at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
Brittany Denise Baker has been reported missing in Autauga County.
Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County
2 charged in weekend Montgomery homicide
Montgomery police say a vehicle fleeing officers struck an occupied residence in the 1600 block...
MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home

Latest News

More gray and rainy weather
More gray and rainy weather
Amanda's Tuesday night forecast
Amanda's Tuesday night forecast
More wet weather in the forecast...
Gray, rainy weather continues
You guessed it: more rain is in the forecast... but could we see less wet weather by this...
You guessed it: more rain is in the forecast... but could we see less wet weather by this weekend?!