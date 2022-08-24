Wet pattern continuing for Central AL

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An unseasonably wet pattern will dictate the rest of the workweek thanks to a stalled out boundary to our north. With its proximity to Central Alabama and an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture streaming in there will be no shortage of rain showers and some storms.

High rain chances continue through the rest of the workweek. (WSFA 12 News)

A lot of what falls will be shower activity. There will be heavier downpours and some thunderstorms mixed in, yes, but a majority of what we see will be light to moderate rain.

Not every moment will be wet, but even when it’s not actively raining it will likely be gray, very muggy and pretty damp. Not the best week to get yardwork, gardening or outdoor activities done.

Tropical humidity levels stay put. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will struggle due to the elevated rain chances and considerable cloud cover. Highs will get a few degrees above 80 today and tomorrow. That’s 10+ degrees below the normal high of 93 degrees this time of year.

Rain and storm chances continue this weekend into next week. However, the boundary that will be plaguing us this week will effectively fizzle out. That means less in the way of rain coverage.

Temperatures slowly come up heading into the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t be dry, but the chance of rain and thunderstorms should be around 40% beginning Saturday. With the lower chance of rain, afternoon high temperatures will come up a bit into the middle and upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

For those wondering about the inactive hurricane season in the Atlantic, there are still no legitimate tropical threats in the near-term forecast. A named storm is unlikely to form in the next week. Only time will tell how much the season will pick up, but it is forecast to be an above normal season still.

