1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday...
One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims.

Police said Damarion Palmer, 20, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries that were treated at an area hospital.

Police said it’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrians was injured as they left the scene before first responders arrived.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, call police.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

