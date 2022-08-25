750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power.

According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage.

Power crews are on site working to restore service, officials added.

