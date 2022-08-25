Advertise
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says

Strong storms caused power outages in several central Alabama counties Thursday evening.
Strong storms caused power outages in several central Alabama counties Thursday evening.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power.

According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage.

Power crews are on site working to restore service, officials added.

