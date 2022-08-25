City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state.

Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building.

If you’ve lived in central Alabama long enough, particularly in the Montgomery area, you’re probably familiar with the property. It was built in 1965.

The building, located on East South Boulevard, was the hub of social life and political watch parties in its glory days.

Since then, the buildings showcase the remnants of a great recession. The property has been damaged over the years by natural wear and tear, vagrants, and a handful of fires.

Business owners in the area urged city leaders to do something but the property was stuck in limbo. The city did not own the property and the state department of revenue held a tax lien against it. However, the state was not required to maintain it which left it in disrepair.

The city previously said it was looking for a developer who would redevelop the location.

According to the Department of Revenue, the state has had possession of the building for over 3 years due to unpaid property taxes. The state accepted the offer of $100 from the city for the property.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.