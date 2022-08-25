Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel

The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to...
The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Ashley Bowerman and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state.

Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building.

If you’ve lived in central Alabama long enough, particularly in the Montgomery area, you’re probably familiar with the property. It was built in 1965.

The building, located on East South Boulevard, was the hub of social life and political watch parties in its glory days.

Since then, the buildings showcase the remnants of a great recession. The property has been damaged over the years by natural wear and tear, vagrants, and a handful of fires.

Business owners in the area urged city leaders to do something but the property was stuck in limbo. The city did not own the property and the state department of revenue held a tax lien against it. However, the state was not required to maintain it which left it in disrepair.

The city previously said it was looking for a developer who would redevelop the location.

According to the Department of Revenue, the state has had possession of the building for over 3 years due to unpaid property taxes. The state accepted the offer of $100 from the city for the property.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
Hamlet was officially charged for the crime spree and taken to the Montgomery County Detention...
Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree
Alabama native Rodney Rushing's family is working with the U.S. Embassy in Belize and local...
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
Ja’Kaleb Spell and a 16-year-old are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
2 including teen charged in weekend homicide investigation

Latest News

The Rundown Food Lovers
Food, music lovers rejoice! The weekend is here
Speed limit street sign is more than halfway covered from Pearl City flood water
Rare 1,000-year rain events keep adding up
Alabama Marine Patrol
Missing boater search underway on Lake Martin
Alabama native Rodney Rushing's family is working with the U.S. Embassy in Belize and local...
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize