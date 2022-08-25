Advertise
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date

s. Aaron McCreight faces up to 30 years for his role in defrauding an Iowa bank after pleading guilty in January.
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11, 2019 interview.(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPID, IA (WTVY) -Visit Dothan’s President and Chief Executive Officer will be sentenced in November on federal bank fraud charges.

Aaron McCreight faces up to 30 years for his role in defrauding an Iowa bank after pleading guilty in January.

Then CEO of Go Cedar Rapids, McCreight inflated attendance projections to obtain a $1.75 million loan for the tourism group to stage a three-day music festival in 2018. He is not accused of personally profiting from that loan.

Though a crowd of 30,000 had been projected, only about 8,000 bought tickets for Newbo Evolve, the three-day event headlined by superstars Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

GCR, funded by hospitality taxes, folded $2.3 million in debt, stiffing Banker’s Trust, festival vendors, and others.

McCreight was fired but, a few months later, surfaced as president and chief executive officer of Visit Dothan, a group like Go Cedar Rapids.

Following his arrest, McCreight received a unanimous endorsement from Visit Dothan Board of Directors who continue to stand by him, praising strides he has made to improve Dothan’s tourism industry.

His Cedar Rapids sentence is set on November 10.

