First Alert: More rain with some storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably wet pattern will continue for the rest of the workweek thanks to the pesky stalled out boundary now located just to our north.

High rain chances this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

With its proximity to Central Alabama and an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture there will be no shortage of showers and a few thunderstorms. A lot of what falls will be light to moderate shower activity. There will be some heavier downpours and some thunderstorms mixed in. A few instances of flooding will be possible as well.

Not every moment will be wet, but even when it’s not actively raining it will be mostly gray, very muggy and on the damp side. So it won’t be the best 48 hours to get yardwork, gardening or outdoor activities done...though there will be some dry time for everyone.

Showers and storms remain possible this weekend, but become more scattered. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will struggle due to the elevated rain chances and considerable cloud cover. Highs will get a few degrees above 80 today and into the mid-80s tomorrow. That’s good for being roughly 10 degrees below the normal for late August.

Rain and storm chances continue this weekend into next week. However, the boundary that will be plaguing us this week will effectively fizzle out. That means less in the way of rain coverage starting Saturday.

High rain chances to round out the workweek. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t be all dry, but the chance of rain and thunderstorms should be around 40-50% beginning Saturday. With the lower chance of rain and increased amounts of daily sunshine (yay!), afternoon high temperatures will come up a bit into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Even that won’t be bad for this time of year!

For those wondering about the tropics, there are still no legitimate tropical threats in the near-term. A named storm is unlikely to form in the next week. Only time will tell how much the season will pick up, but it is still forecast to be an above normal season.

