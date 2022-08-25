Food, music lovers rejoice! The weekend is here

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are a music or food lover, we have some events just for you!

This weekend Montgomery’s biggest party returns to downtown. The 5th annual Hog Days of Summer Barbecue and Music Festival is happening at Union Station Train Shed. This event has something for everyone and two of the best combinations ever; music & food. This is sure to be a great time for an even greater cause. Proceeds from this event will benefit families battling pediatric cancer. The festival starts at 2 p.m.

To all my foodies out there, this weekend kicks off EatMGM’s Restaurant Week. From Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, EatMGM will offer deals, contests, and social media promotions. The event is organized by Experience Montgomery, a division of the city’s chamber. Over the 10-day period, you are encouraged to get out and enjoy Montgomery’s local restaurants. You will also have a chance to win gift cards from select restaurants through EatMGM’s social media contest, Good Grub Giveaways.

Also, this weekend, for my football fans, the FCS Kickoff game is happening at Cramton Bowl, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

