Gas prices have fallen for 70 days straight, according to AAA.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For 70 days in a row, gas prices have decreased in Alabama and nationwide. AAA says in just one month, the average price per gallon dropped by 50 cents.

On AAA’s website, they report the average cost for regular gas on Wednesday was $3.46 a gallon. Just a little over a month ago, everyone was paying at least $4 and two months ago, the all-time high of $4.63 hit gas stations.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says there are a few different reasons for this. Over the last few months, global supply increased while global demand decreased. He says it’s the perfect combination to bring down prices.

Not to mention, demand normally falls this time of year because school is back in session and summer trips are slowing down.

Ingram says while it’s good to see prices dropping, they are still higher than you’d like to see.

“Still hurting people when they’re having to fill up their gas tanks instead of doing other things whether it’s buying groceries or paying their rent, but at least it’s good news that it’s more downward now rather than moving up,” said Ingram.

When asked if he thought prices would continue on the downward trend, Ingram said while it’s difficult to predict, he’s expecting the prices to continue going down.

