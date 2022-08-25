Advertise
Missing boater search underway on Lake Martin

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a person who went missing on Lake Martin Wednesday.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the unidentified person departed on a boat from Wind Creek State Park at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek State Park, and a search began.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division and Alex City Rescue are continuing to search for the person.

