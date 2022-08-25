Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death row inmate who was convicted of killing his co-worker in 1997.(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for a 1997 killing despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.

Fifty-year-old James Coddington received a lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m.

Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected Coddington’s clemency petition and declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for beating 73-year-old Albert Hale to death with a hammer.

Prosecutors say Coddington, then 24, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
Hamlet was officially charged for the crime spree and taken to the Montgomery County Detention...
Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree
Ja’Kaleb Spell and a 16-year-old are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
2 including teen charged in weekend homicide investigation
Jamichael Davis, 22, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the June 1, 2021 shooting...
Man arrested in woman’s 2021 Montgomery homicide

Latest News

One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday...
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
An appeals court upholds a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking an Arkansas ban on...
Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot