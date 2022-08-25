Rare 1,000-year rain events keep adding up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Add Mississippi to the list of states impacted by rare extreme rain events this summer. Wednesday’s heavy rainfall led to water rescues and instances of flooding along and near I-20 between Jackson and the Alabama state line.

Rain totals reached 6-12″ over a relatively large area. Some totals even eclipsed a foot.

2022 has seen several 1,000-year rain events in the U.S. Mississippi's flooding from August 24th could be another one. (WSFA 12 News)

If it winds up being classified as a 1,000-year rain event, it will be the sixth one to happen in the U.S. this year. That fact -- in and of itself -- is rather remarkable to consider. Now add in that all of them have occurred within a 30-day period.

The others occurred in the St. Louis area, eastern Kentucky, eastern Illinois, Death Valley, and Dallas. Each brought flooding to a varying degree. Some were worse than others. One thing they all were: a 1,000-year rain event.

Talk about exceedingly rare. To get five, perhaps six such events in one month isn’t really supposed to happen. It can happen. It’s just not supposed to happen.

Rare rain events are happening more often in a warming climate. (WSFA 12 News)

I know what some of you are probably saying right now...

“Tyler, how can something that’s only supposed to occur once every 1,000 years happen six times in one month’s time?”

Despite its name, a 1,000-year rain event is not something that happens every 1,000 years. Rather, it is one that scientists deem only has a 1 in 1,000 chance of happening in any given year. That can be written as an event that has a 0.1% chance of happening in any given year. Basically a very, very, very low chance.

It’s the same principal for a 100-year event or a 500-year event. A 100-year heavy rain event would be one that has a 1 in 100 chance (1%) of happening in any given year. A 500-year heavy rain event is one that has a 1 in 500 chance (0.5%) of occurring.

Unfortunately these supposedly extreme events are happening more frequently than they used to thanks to a warming climate. The increase in heavy rain and flooding events is solely caused by the Earth warming, but it plays a role.

This graph shows the percent change in the precipitation amount occurring as very heavy precipitation. (U.S. Global Change Research Program)

A warmer atmosphere has the ability to hold more water. More water in the atmosphere means more available water to fall in the form of rain. With more available water the potential exists for more heavy rain and flooding events.

According to the U.S. Global Change Research Program that is exactly what’s happening. “Heavy precipitation is becoming more intense and more frequent across most of the United States, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest.”

The map above shows the percent change in the precipitation amount occurring as very heavy precipitation. Basically wherever you see green is where heavy to extreme rain events are happening more and more.

