Samson police search for missing teen

SAMSON, Ala. (WSFA) - Samson police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Officials say 16-year-old Brent Johnson was last seen Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. on North Broad Street in Samson. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, white tennis shoes and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact the Samson Police Department at 334-898-7118 or call 911.

