Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Samson police search for missing teen

Officials say 16-year-old Brent Johnson was last seen Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. on North Broad...
Officials say 16-year-old Brent Johnson was last seen Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. on North Broad Street in Samson. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, white tennis shoes and a grey backpack.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMSON, Ala. (WSFA) - Samson police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Officials say 16-year-old Brent Johnson was last seen Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. on North Broad Street in Samson. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, white tennis shoes and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact the Samson Police Department at 334-898-7118 or call 911.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest
Hamlet was officially charged for the crime spree and taken to the Montgomery County Detention...
Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
Alabama native Rodney Rushing's family is working with the U.S. Embassy in Belize and local...
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday...
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

Latest News

A drawing of the Alabamian Motel, later named the Governor's House Hotel, on Montgomery's East...
Governor's House Hotel - Montgomery
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
Student debt
Following the extension of student loan moratorium, expert says to plan ahead for upcoming payments
Bottles of insulin are pictured in the photo from Nov. 3, 2015.
Insulin cap for Medicare patients signals hope for others