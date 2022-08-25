Tallassee Fire Dept. receives Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New lifesaving equipment is headed to the Tallassee Fire Department. It was all made possible by a large grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The department is getting new gear. Their current gear is outdated and nearly 15 years old.

“The National Fire Protection Agency or NFPA, recommends that gear be removed from service after 10 years of use, regardless of how much or how little it’s used,” said Deputy Chief David Rogers.

Deputy Chief David Rogers says the Tallassee Fire Department is made up of 32 volunteers. He says the new gear is critical to protect his firefighters.

“It is our lifeline. It is it is what allows us to enter those dangerous atmospheres,” said Rogers.

The new gear is thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant totaling $23,570 dollars. That is enough to purchase 10 sets of turnout gear for the department.

“The more you go to Firehouse Subs, the more opportunities they’re able to make available for responders around the country,” said Rogers.

This is the second grant the Tallassee Fire Department has received from Firehouse Subs. Six years ago, they secured money to purchase the jaws of life. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $69 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

