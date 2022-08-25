Tuskegee baseball names new head coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Department of Athletics has selected a new leader for its baseball program.

Chadwick Hall was announced Thursday as head baseball coach for the Golden Tigers. Hall joins Tuskegee after serving as an assistant coach for Jackson State.

“Coach Hall exhibits what we set out to look for when we started interviews, which was a young leader with the vision to help guide this program to continued success on and off the diamond,” said Reginald Ruffin, Tuskegee University director of athletics. “We sincerely believe Chadwick will continue the positive strides left behind by our former coach Reginald Hollins that included not only bringing baseball back to our campus from Montgomery, but also putting in work to help our student-athletes in the program to become better young men, better students, and better people when they leave Tuskegee.”

Hall replaces Reginald Hollins, who left the program in June.

