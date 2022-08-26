Autauga County authorities searching for 19-year-old runaway

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

The sheriff’s office says Ronald Matthew “Matt” McClure ran away from his home located near Autauga County Road 85 and Interstate 65 around 10 a.m. Thursday. Deputies said he was last seen wearing black jeans, a camp T-shirt and gray shoes. He is also known to wear a dark-colored jacket zipped all the way up.

McClure is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Deputies said he may have a condition that affects his judgment and decision-making process.

McClure told teachers and friends that he wanted to hitchhike his way to Florida to visit a friend, according to deputies. He also reportedly told friends that he would like to live in the woods.

Anyone with McClure’s whereabouts, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500, the Secret Witness Line at 334-361-2599, or your local law enforcement agency.

