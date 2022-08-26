Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Beloved cheeseburger restaurant to close permanently in Auburn after 30 years

Beloved cheeseburger restaurant to close permanently in Auburn after 30 years
Beloved cheeseburger restaurant to close permanently in Auburn after 30 years(Source: Cheeburger Cheeburger)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Good things must come to an end - as some would say - but some of the Auburn community is heartbroken with the recent news of a beloved cheeseburger restaurant closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post by Cheeburger Cheeburger, the establishment will permanently shut its doors on Sunday, August 28.

The post reads:

Cheeburger Cheeburger is most famously known for the generously-sized burgers and mouth-watering milkshakes.

If you’ve never had the pleasure to stop in for a delicious meal after a Saturday football game, holiday shopping or a late night out, this weekend is your chance.

Cheeburger Cheeburger is located at 160 North College Street in Auburn - and when you finish your meal, don’t forget to yell one last, “War Eagle!”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday...
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
Alabama Marine Patrol
Missing boater search underway on Lake Martin
Alabama native Rodney Rushing's family is working with the U.S. Embassy in Belize and local...
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to...
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
Montgomery police have charged John Hollon III in connection to a murder investigation.
Second arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

Latest News

FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn
White House correspondent talks Mar-a-Lago affidavit
White House correspondent talks Mar-a-Lago affidavit
One person is dead and a second is injured following two related domestic incidents early...
Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says