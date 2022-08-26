Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Chelsea teenager struck by lightning

One in maybe 700,000 people get struck by lightning, and while that seems uncommon, for one...
One in maybe 700,000 people get struck by lightning, and while that seems uncommon, for one Chelsea teenager, it was not.(Aajene Robinson)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One in maybe 700,000 people get struck by lightning, and while that seems uncommon, for one Chelsea teenager, it was not.

Lightning hit Emma Eggler in her in the chest, traveling down the left side of her body all the way to her foot.

It was a close call for Eggler, because often, lightning strikes end in death.

Here’s why her doctors call her case miraculous: lightning is five times hotter than the surface of the sun, with about 50,000 degrees traveling about 270,000 miles per hour.

Our First Alert Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said that’s why it is so important to stay inside when its lightning.

“During a thunderstorm, there is nowhere safe when you are outside. you want to find a sturdy building or business anywhere, but outside and even a vehicle is going to be a safer place,” Gilardi said. “The key is, you hear the thunder roar, you go indoors. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm. It doesn’t even have to be raining where you were located to be potentially get struck.”

The CDC said as many as 30 people have died from lightning strikes in Alabama between 2006 and 2021.

Eggler was hit in Florida, which has one of the highest rates of lightning deaths in the country.

There are multiple ways to be struck by lightning, but it’s important to be away from anything that conducts electricity.

There is no way to predict when lightning is going to strike, so be safe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and a second is injured following two related domestic incidents early...
Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn
The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement.
Missing boater’s body found on Lake Martin
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
Summer P-EBT benefits in Alabama
Parents can start receiving grocery money from P-EBT

Latest News

Townsend Detachment 920 Marine Corps League in Montgomery regularly recognizes fallen veterans.
Montgomery organization raising money to buy flags for fallen veterans
NASA prepares for launch Monday, “War Eagle” to join the ride
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Friendship Mission gets donation from Buckmasters Expo
Friendship Mission gets donation from Buckmasters Expo