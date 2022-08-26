Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Week 2 Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees announced

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 News sports team announces three nominees for the Fever Star Athlete of the Week award. Then it’s up to Fever Country to determine the winner! Watch the highlight videos, then vote! We’ll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscast.

Week 1′s nominees are Tyler Ellis of Tallassee, Caleb McCreary of Montgomery Catholic and Brice McKenzie of Highland Home.

Click here to cast your vote.

The weekly winners so far for 2022:

Week 1: Brantley quarterback Jayden Parks - Parks was 11 for 17 had 251 yards and threw for five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ Week 1 win over Luverne.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
File image
Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
James Hayes is charged with first-degree assault of Deondrick Nolen, who was shot at least...
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

.
Week 2 Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees announced
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
Friday Night Football Fever Week 2: Handley vs. St. James
Friday Night Football Fever Week 2: Handley vs. St. James
Friday Night Football Fever Week 2: Trinity vs. Montgomery Academy
Friday Night Football Fever Week 2: Trinity vs. Montgomery Academy