Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night games:
- Daphne vs. Carver [VIDEO RECAP]
Friday night games:
- Georgiana vs. McKenzie
- Ariton vs. Highland Home
- Catholic vs. Alabama Christian
- Trinity vs. Montgomery Academy
- Elmore County vs. Autaugaville
- Thorsby vs. Prattville Christian
- Marist (Ga.) vs. Pike Road
- Lakeside vs. Macon East
- Handley vs. St James
- Tallassee vs. BTW Tuskegee
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.