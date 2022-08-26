Advertise
I-85 South in Macon County closed after crash

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has shut down both southbound lanes of I-85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the wreck involving commercial vehicles happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers urge drivers to seek an alternative route as the lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

