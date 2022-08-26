Advertise
Increasing sunshine and less rain

More typical summertime scattered storms each day
First Alert: Dense fog and more rain
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The stalled out boundary will linger near the Gulf Coast for one more day before essentially washing out. That means another day with unseasonably high rain chances with some storms possibly mixing in throughout the day. When it’s not raining it will again likely be on the cloudier side, though a bit more sun is possible.

Fog this morning will present visibility issues thru 9 a.m.
Fog this morning will present visibility issues thru 9 a.m.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will again struggle as we head for the mid-80s. That is above yesterday’s high of 79 degrees, but it’s still below normal for late August.

Before those temperatures start to go up there is some fog to contend with this morning. Many areas are reporting dense fog with visibilities below a mile, so be cautious commuting this Friday morning.

Rain and storm chances will continue this weekend and next week as the pattern remains unsettled. However, there won’t be a frontal boundary draped across the Deep South any longer, so the chance of rain and storms will be at least a little bit lower each day.

Temperatures come up a bit this weekend.
Temperatures come up a bit this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

It won’t be completely dry, that’s for sure, but the chance of rain and thunderstorms will range from 40% to as high as 60% every day beginning tomorrow. With the lower chance of rain and more sunshine mixing in, afternoon high temperatures will come up a bit into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The weekend and most days next week will more characteristic of typical summertime days compared to what has happened this week.

Two areas have a "low" chance of developing in the Atlantic, but nothing of significance for...
Two areas have a "low" chance of developing in the Atlantic, but nothing of significance for the Gulf of Mexico right now.(WSFA 12 News)

None of the upcoming rain should cause significant flooding or pose a risk of severe weather. There is always the chance of some minor and isolated flooding after an overly wet pattern like we’ve seen, but widespread issues are not expected.

For those wondering about the tropics, there are still no legitimate tropical threats in the near-term forecast. A named storm is unlikely to form before August comes to a close. There are a pair of areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but their development chances are low and would likely not occur until after September begins.

