Jemison woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co.

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jemison woman died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 10:39 a.m. Friday morning, August 26.

Authorities say 51-year-old Gina L. Smith was killed when the 2008 Ford F-150 she was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. 31 near the 235 mile marker, about five miles north of Jemison in Chilton County.

Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate.

