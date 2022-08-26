Advertise
MCSO: Mobile home fire claims lives of 2 boys

Two boys were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington Thursday night.
Two boys were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington Thursday night.(WALA)
By Lee Peck
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - A mobile home fire claimed the lives of two boys, ages 4 and 2, in south Mobile County Thursday night.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out at a home on Magnolia Road off Two Mile Road in Irvington.

According to Sgt. Mark Bailey with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call came in around 8:30 p.m. that the home was fully involved in flames. The Irvington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched.

Bailey said the mother was next door. When she was alerted to the fire, she ran home to attempt to rescue the three boys inside. She was able to go inside and rescue a 10-month-old from his crib and get the 4-year-old child out.

According to authorities, the 4-year-old and the 2-year-old were taken to Providence Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The mother also received burn injuries and is being treated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but investigators believe it started in the front bedroom.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office also assisting.

Deputies will hold the scene overnight until the investigation resumes Friday morning.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

---

