Missing boater’s body found on Lake Martin

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was found about 200 yards from his campsite at the park. McKinney reportedly drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

ALEA says they began looking for McKinney after an unoccupied boat was found near Wind Creek State Park around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details of McKinney’s death have been released.

