Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy.

Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs.

“I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane.

It all started when they couldn’t celebrate a special day.

“We had a family member who had a birthday during Covid and we couldn’t go see them. So, I was online one day and saw a Happy Birthday sign and said, ‘that looks awesome.’”

So, Lane did some research and a year later made an investment.

“You need signs, you need stakes, and you have to figure out how you will display it because every sign isn’t the same,” Lane said.

When the pandemic hit, teacher Christian Lane wanted to do something productive. She found a fun way to spend her time and turned it into a business. (WSFA)

When it comes to yard art, Christian says, you name it and she can do it.

“I have Happy Birthday, Congratulations, New Home, New Baby, Baby Shower,” Lane said. “I have personalized signs, Back to School. I have makeup, lipstick, footballs, basketballs, and skates. I have Spiderman and Superman, anything you name, I love it.”

The setup on a hot summer day can be tough, but the reactions make it all worth it.

“They wake up and go outside the next morning and (gasp). I like being able to surprise and inspire them,” Lane added.

When the pandemic hit, teacher Christian Lane wanted to do something productive. She found a fun way to spend her time and turned it into a business. (WSFA)

Before she leaves her cutout creations, she always checks to make sure it’s just the way she wants it.

“Normally, when I’m done with the setup, I’ll take a picture to see if it’s good,” Lane added. “If I see something crooked, I’ll go back and fix it. Then I’ll go across the street to make sure it looks good.”

If you’re looking to spice up your next big event, you can call Christian at 334-819-0411, check out her Facebook Page or email her at inspiredyardsigns@gmail.com.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.