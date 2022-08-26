Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl celebrates 100 years

By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For 100 years, fans have packed the stands at the Cramton Bowl for a good game.

“I rank Cramton Bowl in the same light you look at Wrigley Field or Fenway Park,” said Johnny Williams, executive director of the Central Alabama Sports Commission.

He described the stadium as a “great treasure.”

Before athletes ever hit the 50-yard line at Cramton Bowl, Williams said the games were played on the diamond. Baseball was how the facility got its start.

“The baseball field drew the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, all kind of teams would come through here on a train going usually to New Orleans for spring training,” Williams said. “So Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth and all those guys have played on this field.”

The stadium has changed a lot over the years. Williams said it was the first facility below the Mason-Dixon Line to have lights. Before then, games could only be played during the day.

“You played on Saturday afternoon or Sunday afternoon,” he said with a chuckle.

And before the megastadiums of the 21st century, this where two prominent state SEC schools played.

“Alabama and Auburn both used this field as their home field several times during the ‘30s and ‘40s, because this stadium was nicer than what was on the home campuses,” Williams said.

The city of Montgomery knows the stadium’s value. More recently, the city borrowed $20 million to add a multiplex and renovate the bowl. And according to the mayor, they’re still working to preserve its legacy.

“We’re doing some touch ups on it that we think will provide a better atmosphere for high school games, as well as college football games,” Mayor Steven Reed said.

Up to 14,000 people are expected to pack the stands for the annual FCS kickoff game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Red Tails Classic will be hosted the following week on Sept. 4.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest
Hamlet was officially charged for the crime spree and taken to the Montgomery County Detention...
Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
Alabama native Rodney Rushing's family is working with the U.S. Embassy in Belize and local...
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday...
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

Latest News

Troy U band's new uniform
Troy University band gets new uniforms
MPS plays 1st football game under new safety guidelines
MPS plays 1st football game under new safety guidelines
Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl celebrates 100 years
Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl celebrates 100 years
Troy University band gets new uniforms
Troy University band gets new uniforms