NASA mission to take Auburn University to moon

(NASA)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University (AU) is going to the moon!

NASA is launching a new chapter in space exploration with the Artemis I Mission, and ‘War Eagle’ is written somewhere inside the vehicle.

AU alums, scientists, engineers and researchers will ride along.

Artemis I is the most ambitious space mission since the shuttle stands at 222 feet and weighs 5.75 million pounds.

NASA hopes this mission will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrate its commitment to extending human existence to the moon and beyond.

One expert says NASA could be more ready.

Congratulations, Auburn!

