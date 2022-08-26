NASA mission to take Auburn University to moon

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University (AU) is going to the moon!

NASA is launching a new chapter in space exploration with the Artemis I Mission, and ‘War Eagle’ is written somewhere inside the vehicle.

AU alums, scientists, engineers and researchers will ride along.

Artemis I is the most ambitious space mission since the shuttle stands at 222 feet and weighs 5.75 million pounds.

NASA hopes this mission will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrate its commitment to extending human existence to the moon and beyond.

One expert says NASA could be more ready.

Congratulations, Auburn!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.