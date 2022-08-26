Advertise
Parents can start receiving grocery money from P-EBT

WAFF's Marisa Gjurarj reporting
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may want to look carefully in your mailbox over the next few days.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is rolling out grocery money for families of students who receive free or reduced lunch at school.

Families will receive almost $400 per student.

These dollars are supposed to help people who lost access to the child nutrition program during the pandemic. If your child was on free and reduced lunch through the national school lunch program at the end of last school year, you qualify.

Brandon Hardin of the Department of Human Resources said in order to receive these benefits students must be on the national school lunch program, not just the ones through your child’s school.

“What we did was since we’ve been doing this for a couple of years we matched all the benefits files that came over from the department of education,” Hardin said. Those students that we could match with successfully put it on their P-EBT cards from last school year. Those that we didn’t match we are sending out new P-EBT cards and they’ll take 15 to 20 business days to arrive.”

If parents want to check on their student’s eligibility or re-order cards, they can check with the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

