Police: Montgomery man surrenders after hours-long standoff with Foley officers

Christopher Tatum
Christopher Tatum(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 37-year-old Montgomery man is in custody after an hour-long standoff with police officers in Foley, according to the Foley Police Department.

Police said it was just after 9 p.m. Thursday when Foley officers responded to the Econo Lodge motel on South Mckenzie Street following the report of a disturbance involving two males waiving a firearm in the parking lot.

Officers made contacted with both people in the parking lot. Police said one of them, later identified as Christopher James Tatum, attempted to flee from officers at the scene and barricaded himself inside his vehicle.

While in the vehicle, he failed to comply with officers, brandished a firearm and threatened officers who attempted to approach him, police said.

Foley officers and Baldwin County deputies secured the scene and evacuated the area, authorities said. After several hours of negotiations with officers, Tatum surrendered and was arrested without incident.

A .380 Caliber pistol and a .38 caliber revolver was recovered from Tatum’s vehicle, police said.

Tatum was charged with making terrorist threats, driving under the influence of alcohol and carrying a pistol unlawfully.

