Second arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made another arrest in connection to a homicide investigation.

Police say 34-year-old John Hollon III, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force and charged with murder. Authorities identified Hollon as a suspect in the August 7 shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery.

Hollon is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million bond.

Another Prattville man, Jimothy Ford, 39, was arrested and charged in connection to the case last week.

