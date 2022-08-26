Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.

Several Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin fans are staying in hotels in downtown Montgomery.

“We’re so happy to be in Montgomery again. This is our third or fourth time here and we just love it here,” said Jacksonville State fan Sandra Stone.

“We are Gamecocks to the bottom of our feet and so we are really excited about this year’s football,” said Sharron Hedden.

This is not the Gamecocks’ first time playing in the FCS Kickoff, but it will be the first time for Stephen F. Austin. The team drove in on Friday from Texas.

“We got a top 10 program and we were picked to represent FCS in this Kickoff classic, so it’s a great honor for our program, for SFA football in general,” said Stephen F. Austin head football coach Colby Carthel. “We’re just excited to be here and to be kicking off college football in such a unique and historic venue.”

Football is not the only thing fans will be able to enjoy Saturday. There will be plenty of halftime entertainment too. Jacksonville State is bringing their entire 500-member band.

“We travel with 11 charter buses and a semi for all of the instruments,” said Ken Bodiford, director of bands for the Marching Southerners. “We were named the 2022 Sudler Trophy winner, and this, for our sports fans out there, this would be equivalent to the Heisman Trophy in football.”

Up to 14,000 people are expected to pack the stands. City officials say bowl games can bring upwards of $17 million to the city.

This game will be the first nationally televised college football game of the 2022 season bringing national exposure to not only the players, but also the city of Montgomery.

