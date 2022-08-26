Troy University band gets new uniforms

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s band is getting new uniforms after 15 years.

Band director Mark Walker said it was time for change, as some band members were passing out at games from the heat.

“Its a much more comfortable uniform. It’s about a third as light as our previous uniform,” said Walker.

The former uniform was made with wool, and former band member Kayala Lemak is not sad to see them go.

“They were really heavy, especially when the heat index was like 105, we would be sweating all day,” said Lemak.

The new uniforms, which cost $300 each, are made from a lighter weight material. Lemak said they are easier to maneuver in.

Walker said the uniform represents what they believe in.

“We have the university colors in it. These stripes are taken from design elements on Hector’s helmet from the statue on the quad. The medallion that’s on the uniform has our Hector logo,” said Walker.

The band that calls itself a family looks forward to play in Veterans Memorial Stadium in their new gear on Sept. 10.

