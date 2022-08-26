Advertise
WATCH: Enterprise hosts Auburn in 7A showdown

Watch the Enterprise Wildcats face off against the Auburn High School Tigers here!
Watch the Enterprise Wildcats face off against the Auburn High School Tigers here!
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Auburn Tigers and Enterprise Wildcats meet up in week one of the season in Enterprise.

The Tigers came away with a 42-28 win last year over the Wildcats during the regular season.

The two teams met again just weeks later in round two of the 7A playoffs. Auburn would win that meeting, as well, 56-21.

Enterprise did pick up a 38-27 win the last time the two teams played in Wildcat Stadium in 2020.

This is the first season for the Wildcats under Ben Blackmon. They knocked off the Bay Tornadoes last week, 41-7.

Auburn opened the season with a 17-14 win over Hoover at Cramton Bowl last week.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

