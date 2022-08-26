Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and a second is injured following two related domestic incidents early Friday, according to details released by the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge around 3:45 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot. A woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said several hours later at 6:45 a.m., police and fire medics responded to the 6900 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to the report of a subject down. There, first responders found a man’s body and determined he’d died from from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not released the names of the two involved, but said both incidents are domestic-related.

MPD is conducting both an attempted murder investigation surrounding the shooting of the woman and a death investigation on the man.

