All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. — When Murrah opens the Mississippi high school football season on Friday against Cleveland Central at South Jackson Field, the matchup will feature the first all-female crew to officiate high school football in the state.

It will also be an all-Black female crew.

Mississippi High School Athletic Association officials tell The Clarion-Ledger that they believe it will be the first time in the nation that an all-Black female crew has officiated a high school game.

Women from across the state make up the crew that will officiate at the Murrah-Cleveland Central matchup.

