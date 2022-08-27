First Alert: Tracking a bit more sunshine with isolated storms this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A stalled boundary near the Gulf Coast has been the culprit of scattered rain and storm chances Friday. We will keep with lingering rain and a few thunderstorms through the evening.

Lows will hover in the 70s tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will also be possible for some through the morning hours on Saturday.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The front that was the culprit of rain on Friday will dissipate, but even with that occurring we shouldn’t get rid of the rain gear just yet. Rain and storm chances will continue in the First Alert Forecast through the weekend, as our weather pattern remains unsettled.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The muggy factor in the air will remain put, making it feel sticky outside. Afternoon highs will warm into the 80s and 90s both days this weekend along with overnight lows hovering in the lower 70s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will again be possible both Saturday and again Sunday, mainly confined to the afternoon and evening hours.

The weather pattern setting up for us this weekend is very typical of what we see during late summer, and the weather trend will continue as we move through the week ahead.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s under high humidity. Scattered to isolated rain and storm chances will be possible for the start of the week. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

For next Thursday and Friday, this weather pattern stays the same. Highs in the 80s and 90s with high humidity values. Overnight lows will hover in the lower 70s. Scattered rain and storm chances are possible both days to end next week.

First Alert Tropics Update: Right now there are no legitimate tropical threats in the near-term forecast. There are two areas the National Hurricane Center is watching in the Atlantic Ocean, but development chances are low at the current writing.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.