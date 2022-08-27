First Alert: Tracking a typical late summer weather pattern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday has featured a mix of sun and clouds with pockets of rain and storms. Temperatures climbed into the 80s and 90s with the muggy factor remaining high.

Rain coverage will diminish as we push through the evening and into tonight. Lows will hover in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will also be possible overnight into the morning hours on Sunday.

Sunday will be another warm and humid day. Highs will be on either side of 90 degrees with the muggy factor remaining noticeable. Showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon hours, widely scattered in nature. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s under partly to mostly clear skies.

The weather pattern will remain very similar each day over the course of the week ahead, typical of what we see during late summer.

The last few days of August will be warm. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will feature afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humid factor will remain very high, making it feel sticky and warmer when outside. Due to the heat and humidity, scattered to isolated showers and storms will be possible each afternoon. Overnight lows will hover in the lower 70s.

The start to September will be just like how we end August. Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humid factor will not go anywhere, making it feel very sticky outside. Rain chances remain isolated to scattered, mainly confined into the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s.

It will not be a washout each day, as the rain and storms will be rather hit-or-miss. Some locations will deal with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds, while other locations will remain dry, warm and muggy.

First Alert Tropics Update: We are moving closer and closer to the average peak of the Atlantic Tropical Season, which is September 10th.

The National Hurricane Center is watching three areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean. The potential for development is Low to Medium for the various areas being watched. With that being said, if anything does develop it will be near or beyond the next 5 days.

